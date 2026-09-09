Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The former governor and conservative firebrand says the network is shunning ‘independent’ voices and ‘straying from the right.’
Published:
Updated:
Governor Sarah Palin is blasting Fox News and its “shift” away from “independent” voices as MAGA grapples with the sudden departure of host Maria Bartiromo.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Governor Sarah Palin is blasting Fox News and its “shift” away from “independent” voices as MAGA grapples with the sudden departure of host Maria Bartiromo.
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