Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
The president says gas prices will drop to $2 per gallon just as soon as the Iranians witness a Republican victory in November.
Signaling no impending end to the conflict with Iran, President Trump pledged Wednesday $2 per gallon gas after November’s midterm election, a prediction that kept the international benchmark for oil over $101 per barrel and sent U.S. stocks plummeting for the third day in a row.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Signaling no impending end to the conflict with Iran, President Trump pledged Wednesday $2 per gallon gas after November’s midterm election, a prediction that kept the international benchmark for oil over $101 per barrel and sent U.S. stocks plummeting for the third day in a row.
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