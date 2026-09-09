Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Both the nuclear weapons race in the Cold War and the development of AI may be linked by observers from other worlds, a space technology company founder says.
Aliens could have been attracted to Earth by recent advances in artificial intelligence, the founder of a space tech company says.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Aliens could have been attracted to Earth by recent advances in artificial intelligence, the founder of a space tech company says.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime