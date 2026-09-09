Ethan Hawke Bears ‘The Weight’ of the Depression
By CARLOS SOUSA|
Paul Greengrass’s film chronicling the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 seeks to storm the box office.
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It is perhaps surprising that it has taken several centuries for the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 to be given the stirring cinematic treatment that it deserves, but now Paul Greengrass’s historical drama film “The Uprising” is sending it into the multiplexes in all its muddy, gory glory.
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By ELYSA GARDNER|
By PAOLO HEWITT|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By LAWRENCE KUDLOW|
By BENNY AVNI|
By BRADLEY CORTRIGHT|
By MATTHEW RICE|
It is perhaps surprising that it has taken several centuries for the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381 to be given the stirring cinematic treatment that it deserves, but now Paul Greengrass’s historical drama film “The Uprising” is sending it into the multiplexes in all its muddy, gory glory.
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