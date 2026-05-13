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The New York Sun
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Blame Bidenomics and Big Government for Today’s Stubbornly High Inflation

Consumer prices overall are up nearly 30 percent since Covid-19 derailed the American economy six years ago. 

Shoppers at a Costco warehouse at Sheridan, Colorado, July 11, 2023.
Shoppers at a Costco warehouse at Sheridan, Colorado, July 11, 2023. AP/David Zalubowski
STEPHEN MOORE

STEPHEN MOORE

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