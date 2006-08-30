Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
IMAGE DEBUT Photographer Martin Schoeller presents his American debut of large photographic portraits. Subjects include war veterans, politicians, and celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Jack Nicholson, and Andre Agassi. Through Friday, Wednesday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Hasted Hunt Gallery, 529 W. 20th St., between Tenth Avenue and the West Side Highway, 212-627-0006, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.