Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
GLEE SINGING The New York City Marble Cemetery presents a benefit concert to raise funds for its programs and tours. The Crickets, a side project of members of the University Glee Club of New York City, perform works by Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, and others. Tonight, 7 p.m., New York City Marble Cemetery, 52-74 E. 2nd St., between First and Second avenues, 212-228-6401, $12 general, $10 students and seniors.
