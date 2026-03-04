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Justice

Trump Calls for Jack Smith To ‘Be Brought to Justice’ as Outrage Grows at Surveillance of President’s Aides and GOP Senators 

The prosecutor who tried to convict the 47th president in two separate cases comes under renewed threat.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is sworn in before he testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on January 22, 2026 at Washington, DC.
Special Counsel Jack Smith is sworn in before he testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on January 22, 2026 at Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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