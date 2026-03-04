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The New York Sun
Foreign

Unprecedented Ties Between American and Israeli Armed Forces Can Hasten Victory in the Iran War

‘We’ve never seen the two militaries cooperate on this level,’ a military analyst tells the Sun.

President Trump greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel at the White House on September 29, 2025.
President Trump greets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel at the White House on September 29, 2025. Alex Brandon/AP
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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