Benefit
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WEDDING BELLS The nonprofit organization Making Memories and Brides.com present “Brides Against Cancer,” a wedding gown sale featuring new and used designer dresses to benefit terminally ill breast cancer patients. The event kicks off today with a VIP reception including gift bags and raffles. Today–Saturday, today, 4 p.m., tomorrow and Saturday, times vary, Prince George Ballroom, 15 E. 27th St., between Fifth and Madison avenues, VIP reception, $150, $20 suggested donation for sale. For more information, go to makingmemories.org.
