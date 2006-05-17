This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SHANGHAI DREAMS An author and correspondent for the New Yorker, Peter Hessler, reads from his new book, “Oracle Bones: A Journey Between China’s Past and Present” (HarperCollins). Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 160 E. 54th St. at Third Avenue, 212-750-8033, free.

DUBLIN-BOUND Author Marion Keyes reads from her new book, “Anybody Out There?” (HarperCollins), a novel about a successful public relations executive who suddenly finds herself in Ireland with her five sisters. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

WALKING ON WATER Devyani Saltzman reads from her new memoir, “Shooting Water: A Memoir of Second Chances, Family, and Filmmaking” (Newmarket). The author, who is the daughter of Indian filmmaker Deepa Mehta, discusses how she reconnected with her mother after growing up in a Jewish household in Toronto. Tonight, 7 p.m., Borders Bookstore, 461 Park Ave. at 57th Street, 212-980-6785, free.

COUNTRY ROADS The country and folk musician Willie Nelson reads from his new memoirs, “The Tao of Willie: A Guide to the Happiness in Your Heart” (Penguin), and discusses his struggles as a young musician. Tomorrow, 12:30 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 33 E. 17th St., between Broadway and Park Avenue, 212-253-0810, free.