Books
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HANDS UP Flores Alexander Forbes reads from his autobiography “Will You Die With Me?: My Life and the Black Panther Party” (Atria), describing his ascent to the top of the radical political party. Tonight, 6 p.m., Hue-Man Bookstore, 2319 Frederick Douglass Blvd., between 124th and 125th streets, 212-665-7400, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.