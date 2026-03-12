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Reckoning Ahead for Democrats Over Soaring Energy Costs

New York’s Hochul is scrambling to shift the blame for her state’s climate follies. 

Governor Kathy Hochul at the site of the Gateway Project Construction on February 17, 2026 at New York City.
Governor Kathy Hochul at the site of the Gateway Project Construction on February 17, 2026 at New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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