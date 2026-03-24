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The New York Sun
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A ‘Yentl’ Adaptation That Finally Captures the Spirit of Isaac Bashevis Singer

Hopes are high a London stage version of ‘Yentl’ will transfer to New York, the adopted home of its legendary author.

Genevieve Kingsford as Hodes and Amy Hack as Yentl in 'Yentl.'
Genevieve Kingsford as Hodes and Amy Hack as Yentl in 'Yentl.' Manuel Harlan

ELISA BRAY

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