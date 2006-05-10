Dance
THROWING IT AWAY Chris Elam and the Misnomer Dance Theater present “Throw People,” a performance inspired by residencies in Asia and the Caribbean. Tomorrow and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 5 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 5 p.m., P.S. 122, 150 First Ave. at 9th Street, 212-477-5829, $20.
