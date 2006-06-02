This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KUBRICK ANALYZED The Museum of the Moving Image presents a monthlong retrospective of the work of director Stanley Kubrick. The museum’s chief curator, David Schwartz,presents a lecture on Kubrick’s fascination with violence and sexuality, followed by a screening of 1968’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Saturday, 1:30 p.m. lecture, 3 and 6:30 p.m. screenings, Museum of the Moving Image, 3601 35th Ave. at 36th Street, Astoria, Queens, 718-784-0077, $10 general, $7.50 students and seniors, $5 for children ages 5-18, free for children under 5.

BROADENING FILM’S SCOPE The Jewish Community Center presents the Faigele Film Festival, a Jewish “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning” film festival. The series features the premiere of Irene Fayngold’s “Hineni: Coming Out in a Jewish High School” (2005), about a Boston high school student who attempts to establish a gay-straight alliance. Saturday through Tuesday, screening times vary, the Jewish Community Center, 334 Amsterdam Ave. at 76th 696 1014 811 1024696 1238 788 1248Street, 646-505-5708, $30-$40 for festival pass. For more information, go towww.jccmanhattan.org.

SICILIAN FARE “Open Roads: New Italian Cinema” presents films by the newest generation of Italian filmmakers. Selections include “Il mio migliore nemico” (“My Best Enemy”) (2006), directed by comedian Carlo Verdone, and Ferzan Ozpetek’s “Cuore sacro” (“Sacred Heart”) (2005), the story of a businesswoman who discovers her mother’s secret room in her house. Tomorrow through Friday, June 9, screening times vary, Walter Reade Theater, 165 W. 65th St. at Broadway, 212-875-5600, $10 general, $7 students, $6 members, $5 seniors. For more information, go towww.filmlinc.com.