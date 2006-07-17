The New York Sun

Join
National

Film

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Film
Film

BEYOND BUGS BUNNY BAMcinematek presents “Animation Around the World,” a program of films featured in international animation film festivals.The series begins with screenings of works by director Paul Driessen, including 1972’s “Le Blue Perdu,” and 2000’s “The Boy Who Saw The Iceberg.” Tonight through Monday, July 31, screening times vary, BAM Rose Cinemas,Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.

Film
Film

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use