Film
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BEYOND BUGS BUNNY BAMcinematek presents “Animation Around the World,” a program of films featured in international animation film festivals.The series begins with screenings of works by director Paul Driessen, including 1972’s “Le Blue Perdu,” and 2000’s “The Boy Who Saw The Iceberg.” Tonight through Monday, July 31, screening times vary, BAM Rose Cinemas,Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, 718-636-4100, $10 general, $7 students, seniors, and members. For complete information, go to bam.org.
