Food & Drink

MARYLAND’S BEST Chef Laurent Tourondel hosts a battle of crab cookery, where chefs from Cafe Boulud, Nobu, and others take on each other to produce the city’s best tasting crab cake. The event benefits the City Harvest foundation. Sunday, 2 p.m., BLT Fish, 21 W. 17th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-691-8888, $35.
