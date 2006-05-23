Food & Drink

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PARK BARBECUE Whole Foods Market prepares a park-wide barbecue to raise funds for the Food Bank of New York City. The bank provides over 250,000 meals every day in the five boroughs. Thursday, 11:30 a.m., south side of Union Square Park, E. 14th Street between Broadway and Park Avenue, $5.

MENU FAVORITES Chef Loren Banco teaches students how to make popular dishes from city restaurants, including Le Bernadin’s roast monkish with Savoy cabbage and bacon-butter sauce, Babbo’s mint love letters, and Gotham Bar and Grill’s warm chocolate cake. Friday, 6 p.m., Institute of Culinary Education, 50 W. 23rd. St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-847-0770, $100.