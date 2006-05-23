Food & Drink

The New York Sun

PARK BARBECUE Whole Foods Market prepares a park-wide barbecue to raise funds for the Food Bank of New York City. The bank provides over 250,000 meals every day in the five boroughs. Thursday, 11:30 a.m., south side of Union Square Park, E. 14th Street between Broadway and Park Avenue, $5.

MENU FAVORITES Chef Loren Banco teaches students how to make popular dishes from city restaurants, including Le Bernadin’s roast monkish with Savoy cabbage and bacon-butter sauce, Babbo’s mint love letters, and Gotham Bar and Grill’s warm chocolate cake. Friday, 6 p.m., Institute of Culinary Education, 50 W. 23rd. St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-847-0770, $100.

