This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOZART MOSEYS ALONG

The Mostly Mozart festival presents a screening of Phil Grabsky’s documentary “In Search of Mozart” (2006), celebrating the composer’s 250th anniversary. The festival also presents video screenings of performances featuring conductors Arturo Toscanini, Karl Böhm, and Nikolaus Harnoncour t.On Tuesday, A Little Night Music presents pianists Emanuel Ax and Orion Weiss. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 6 and 9 p.m., tomorrow, 10:30 p.m., Stanley Kaplan Penthouse in the Rose Building and Walter Reade Theater, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, tonight, $15, tomorrow, $35.

SUNNY DAYS, MUSICAL NIGHTS

Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors festival presents the French Caribbean jazz quartet Sakésho, featuring musician Andy Narellhas, pianist Mario Canonge, bassist Michel Alibo, and drummer Jean Philippe Fanfant.The Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater Company also performs on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, the Hawaiian father-andson singing duo Dennis and David Kamakahi performs family-friendly music. The duo returns in the evening, featuring their slack-key guitar methods. The Martha Graham Dance Company also performs, continuing its yearlong 80th anniversary celebration. Tomorrow and Wednesday, tomorrow, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., 6 and 8 p.m., North Plaza, Josie Robertson Plaza, and Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, free. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.

NOT ROCKAPELLA

The a cappella group the Accidentals perform their mix of jazz and pop standards and originals and traditional classical songs. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $15.

COMEDIC RAP

Ars Nova presents Freestyle Love Supreme, featuring five actors who perform a mix of music, comedy, and freestyle rap with suggestions provided by the audience. Tonight, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

PLUG IT IN

The Tall Firs perform electronic and folk guitar music with a beat. Canadian singer-songwriter Tam also performs. Tonight, 8 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St., between Delancey and Rivington streets, 212-358-7501, $8.

ONE NIGHT JAZZ

Tenor saxophonist J.D. Allen performs a one-night stand with bassist Eric Revis and drummer Eric McPherson. Tonight, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Street, 212-475-8592, $5 at the bar, $10 at the tables.

SHOOTING DAGGERS

The co-founder of Forward Motion Theater, Holly Daggers, performs with the hip-hop band the Roots, and features her live digital and chroma key project, “Dancing ON-AIR.” Other performers include the Pharcyde and rapper Talib Kweli. Tonight, 9 p.m., Webster Hall, 125 E. 11 St., between Third and Fourth avenues, 212-353-1600, $32.

LUNCHTIME OPERA

Bryant Park presents “Afternoon Arias,” a weeklong series of performances featuring young artists from the New York City Opera. The program opens with performances from Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers” and “Carmen,” and Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” and “La Bohème.” Singers include Dinyar Vania, Michael Corvino, Inna Dukach, and Kathryn Friest-Allyn. Tomorrow, through Friday,12:30 p.m.,Bryant Park Stage,42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-768-4242, free.

NORTHERN GUITARS

Swedish guitarist and composer Tomas Janzon leads his trio in a performance for Scandinavia House’s Nordic Jazz series. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

CANADIAN GENERATIONS

The jazz band Bad Lake features Canadian trumpeter Leif Arntzen; his father, saxophonist Lloyd Arntzen; his brother, pianist Tom Arntzen; his nephew, saxophonist Evan Arntzen, and his son, drummer Miles Arntzen. Wednesday, 7 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street, 212-539-8778, $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

SALSA AND PIRATES

The River to River festival presents performances by salsa band Conjunton Imagen, and trombonist and composer Papo Vazquez and his Pirates Troubadours. 7 p.m., Conjunto Imagen at South Street Seaport, Pier 17, Fulton Street and the FDR Drive, Papo Vazquez at Wagner Park, Battery Park City, Battery Place between First Place and West Street, 212-945-0505, free.

FROM EVERY SPHERE

The Housing Works Bookstore Café presents its monthly music series “Live From Home,” featuring English singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt, the Damnwells, and Danya Kurtz. Friday, 7:30 p.m., 126 Crosby St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-334-3324, $20.