Reading
NEW YORK, NEW YORK The summer reading series Madison Square Reads features authors Paul Malmont and Kevin Baker reading from their works about New York. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Madison Square Park, Farragut Monument, 25th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues, 212-538-6667, free.
