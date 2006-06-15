This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THREE ARTISTS Novelist Jude-Laure Denis, poet Carol Rosenfeld, and playwright Kathleen Warnock read from their works as part of the Drunken! Careening! Writers! monthly series. Tonight, 7 p.m., KGB Bar, 85 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-505-3360, free.

JOYCE’S ULYSSES Symphony Space presents the 25th anniversary of “Bloomsday on Broadway,” a 12-hour reading of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.”This year’s presentation also includes readings of work by Samuel Beckett, who was Joyce’s sometime secretary. Readers include Malcolm McCourt, Fritz Weaver, and David Margulies. Soprano Lisa Flanagan and baritone Kevin Burdette perform. Artistic director Isaiah Sheffer is host of the event. Tomorrow, noon, Symphony Space, Peter Jay Sharp Theater, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $20 general, $17 students and seniors, $14 members.