This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HUMAN MINDS Writers David Goodwillie, Susan Shapiro, Ruth Ellenson, and Harvey Shapiro discuss their works about the human psyche. Tonight, 7 p.m., Mc-Nally Robinson Bookstore, 50 Prince St., between Lafayette and Mulberry streets, 212-274-1160, free.

FAMILY SECRETS Kim Edwards reads from her novel “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter” (Penguin), about a husband who secretly sends away his twin daughter to an institution after discovering she has Down syndrome. Writer Deborah Rath is moderator of the event. Tonight, 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, 1972 Broadway at 66th Street, 212-595-6859, free.

MY NEIGHBORHOOD The Park Lit summer reading series concludes with presentations by writers from the online journal Mr. Beller’s Neighborhood. Contributors include Denise Campbell, Thomas Ziegler, Patrick Gallagher, Kate Angus, and Thomas Beller. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, Red Shade Plaza, 62nd Street and the Hudson River, 212-696-6609, free.

