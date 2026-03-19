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The New York Sun
Justice

‘She Got Money’: Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Quarrels With Prosecutors on His 74th Birthday Over How To Explain $500,000 Award to Accuser

The alleged victim, Jessica Mann, says she never sued for money but received it in a distribution from a settlement fund after Weinstein’s original conviction.

Former mogul and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein appears for a hearing in State Supreme court in Manhattan with his new defense lawyers, Marc Agnifilo (left) and Jacob Kaplan (right) on March 19, 2026 in New York City.
Former mogul and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein appears for a hearing in State Supreme court in Manhattan with his new defense lawyers, Marc Agnifilo (left) and Jacob Kaplan (right) on March 19, 2026 in New York City. Jefferson Siegel - Pool/Getty Images
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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