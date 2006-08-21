This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TICKING CLOCK The 24 Hour Plays, created by producer Tina Fallon, celebrates its tenth anniversary at the New York International Fringe Festival. Favorite plays are revived, with works by playwrights including Teresa Rebeck, Robin Goldwasser, and Warren Leight. Tomorrow through Sunday, times vary, Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher St., between Bleecker and Hudson streets, 212-924-2817, $15. For complete information, go to fringenyc.org.

ONE WOMAN SHOW Cady Huffman stages a one-woman show about her career, including a Broadway debut as a drag queen and playing “Ulla” in Broadway’s “The Producers.”The play is directed by David Brind. Tonight, 7 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th Street at Tenth Avenue, 212-868-4444, $20.

ROMEO, OH ROMEO The Pulse Ensemble Theater presents “Romeo and Juliet” as part of the Harlem Summer Shakespeare Festival. The play is directed by Alexa Kelly and features actors John Williams, Li Jun Li, and Gwendolyn Schwinke. Through Sunday, 8 p.m., Riverside Park, Riverside Drive and 138th Street, 212-695-1596, free.