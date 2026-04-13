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The New York Sun
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‘Titanic’ Parody Proves a Shallow Spectacle on Broadway

‘Titaníque’ sends up a wide range of cultural sources, most notably the 1997 blockbuster film ‘Titanic,’ but the jokes consistently sink.

Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera in 'Titanique.'
Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera in 'Titanique.' Evan Zimmerman
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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