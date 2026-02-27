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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘Chinese Republicans’ Explores Identity With Comedy and Sermonizing

Alex Lin’s satirical look at the roles of race and gender at an investment bank offers few shades of gray.

Jully Lee and Anna Zavelson in "Chinese Republicans"
Jully Lee and Anna Zavelson in "Chinese Republicans" Joan Marcus
ELYSA GARDNER

ELYSA GARDNER

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