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The New York Sun
Foreign

Israel Offers Security Plan After Christian Outrage Over Closing of Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday

Facing outrage after denying the Latin Patriarch entry to the church to perform Palm Sunday mass, the prime minister’s office said it will work with Catholic leaders to normalize celebrations in the face of attacks from Iran.

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre at Jerusalem
The Church of the Holy Sepulchre at Jerusalem Gerd Eichmann via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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