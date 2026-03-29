Israel Offers Security Plan After Christian Outrage Over Closing of Holy Sepulchre on Palm Sunday

Front-Runner Emerges in Trump’s Search for a New Attorney General
By NOVI ZHUKOVSKY|
Facing outrage after denying the Latin Patriarch entry to the church to perform Palm Sunday mass, the prime minister’s office said it will work with Catholic leaders to normalize celebrations in the face of attacks from Iran.
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