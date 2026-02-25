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Could Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Actually End Up in Prison? How Emails Rather Than Sex Scandals Triggered His Downfall

The law under which the former Duke of York is charged is rarely used and has been challenged.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves St. Giles Cathedral after the arrival of the coffin containing the remains of his mother Queen Elizabeth, at Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves St. Giles Cathedral after the arrival of the coffin containing the remains of his mother Queen Elizabeth, at Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022. AP/Petr David Josek
A.R. HOFFMAN

A.R. HOFFMAN

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