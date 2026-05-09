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The New York Sun
Foreign

Dealing With the Devil: Melania Trump’s Humanitarian Back Channel to the Kremlin

The first lady’s efforts to recover Ukrainian minors abducted by Russia are drawing praise from human rights advocates as a promising first step.

Melania Trump watches as Presidents Trump and Vladimir Putin of Russia welcome each other at 2018 summit at Helsinki, Finland.
Melania Trump watches as Presidents Trump and Vladimir Putin of Russia welcome each other at 2018 summit at Helsinki, Finland. Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik via AP
HOLLIE McKAY

HOLLIE McKAY

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