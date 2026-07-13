Decades After Agent Orange, FBI Burn Pit Victims Fight a Battle Vietnam’s G-Men Know Too Well

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
The Kenya Merritt Act would grant civilian agents exposed to burn pits the automatic coverage veterans already enjoy — a recognition that was deliberately stripped from the original bill and has been pending for four years.
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