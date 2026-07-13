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The New York Sun
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Decades After Agent Orange, FBI Burn Pit Victims Fight a Battle Vietnam’s G-Men Know Too Well

The Kenya Merritt Act would grant civilian agents exposed to burn pits the automatic coverage veterans already enjoy — a recognition that was deliberately stripped from the original bill and has been pending for four years.

Officers inspect waste destined for a burn pit in Kirkuk, Iraq.
Officers inspect waste destined for a burn pit in Kirkuk, Iraq. Via DVIDS
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

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