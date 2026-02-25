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The New York Sun
Opinion

Defeating Hezbollah: Military, but Also Politics

Israel’s achievements open a narrow window to further weaken the ‘Party of God’ as elections approach in May.

Hezbollah members carrying a coffin during a funeral procession at Beirut on November 24, 2025, for their top military commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, who was killed in an Israeli air strike.
Hezbollah members carrying a coffin during a funeral procession at Beirut on November 24, 2025, for their top military commander, Haytham Ali Tabatabai, who was killed in an Israeli air strike. Adri Salido/Getty Images
DANIA F. ARAYSSI

DANIA F. ARAYSSI

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