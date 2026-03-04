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The New York Sun
Politics

Democrats’ Break With Israel Deepens as Newsom Likens Israel to an ‘Apartheid State,’ Questions Military Support 

The California governor’s remarks suggest a shifting Democratic consensus on the Jewish State.

Governor Gavin Newsom during a news conference at Sacramento.
Governor Gavin Newsom during a news conference at Sacramento. AP/Rich Pedroncelli
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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