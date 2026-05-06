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The New York Sun
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Democrats Eye Curbing the Pardon Power

The law of pardons is the Constitution, whose authors considered sharing with the Congress the president’s power to pardon but decided against it.

Senator Adam Schiff at the Capitol on April 13, 2026.
Senator Adam Schiff at the Capitol on April 13, 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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