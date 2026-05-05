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The New York Sun
Foreign

Democrats Press Rubio To Out Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal

More than two dozen House Democrats urge the State Department to abandon a U.S. policy of strategic ambiguity that dates back to 1969.

Secretary Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Jerusalem, October 23, 2025.
Secretary Marco Rubio and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Jerusalem, October 23, 2025. Ronen Zvulun/pool via AP
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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