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The New York Sun
Foreign

Despite Rocky Past, Trump and Lula Boast of Successful White House Meeting on Trade, Drug Trafficking

The left-wing Brazilian president had criticized Mr. Trump just last month over his threat to destroy Iran.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilization summit at Barcelona, Spain, on April 18, 2026.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil speaks during the Global Progressive Mobilization summit at Barcelona, Spain, on April 18, 2026. Joan Monfort/AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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