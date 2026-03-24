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‘Disillusioned’ CBS News Reporter Who Quit Amid Shakeup  Resurfaces at Anti-Trump Outlet, Claims He’s ‘Not an Opinionist’ 

The CBS News justice correspondent, Scott MacFarlane, is said to have been ‘appalled’ by the ‘Evening News’ coverage of January 6.

Scott MacFarlane announces his new role at MeidasTouch.
Scott MacFarlane announces his new role at MeidasTouch. YouTube
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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