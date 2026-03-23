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The New York Sun
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Drinking Beer Is Linked to ‘Significantly’ Higher Risk of Death, Study Suggests

Moderate wine consumption, on the other hand, is associated with a lower risk of death, according to the long-term study of more than 340,000 British adults.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, draw beers during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at London on March 12, 2026.
Prince William and his wife, Kate, draw beers during a visit to the Southwark Brewing Company at London on March 12, 2026. Kin Cheung/WPA Pool via Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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