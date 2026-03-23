Drinking Beer Is Linked to ‘Significantly’ Higher Risk of Death, Study Suggests

Taliban Frees American Academic Held More Than Year
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Moderate wine consumption, on the other hand, is associated with a lower risk of death, according to the long-term study of more than 340,000 British adults.
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