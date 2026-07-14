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The New York Sun
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Facing Personal Threats, Supreme Court Justices Request Increased Security Funding at Rare Congressional Appearance

‘I didn’t expect that performing this service was going to put me in the position of explaining to my children what a bullet-proof vest was,’ Justice Amy Coney Barrett told lawmakers.

Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett testify during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing, July 14, 2026, on Capitol Hill at Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett testify during a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing, July 14, 2026, on Capitol Hill at Washington, D.C. AP Photo/Nathan Howard
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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