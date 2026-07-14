Facing Personal Threats, Supreme Court Justices Request Increased Security Funding at Rare Congressional Appearance

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
‘I didn’t expect that performing this service was going to put me in the position of explaining to my children what a bullet-proof vest was,’ Justice Amy Coney Barrett told lawmakers.
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