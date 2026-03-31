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The New York Sun
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‘Fail Mary’ Lessons Echo as NFL Replacement Refs Could Face Social Media and Betting Backlash

Escalating labor tension have prompted league owners to prepare backups in case of a repetition of the 2012 referees strike.

Members of the officiating crew consult during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati on December 28, 2025.
Members of the officiating crew consult during an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals at Cincinnati on December 28, 2025. Kareem Elgazzar/AP
GEORGE WILLIS

GEORGE WILLIS

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