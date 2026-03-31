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The New York Sun
Politics

Massie Raises More Than $300,000 During Marathon Livestream Fundraiser Featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ron Paul

‘Of all the people I ever served with, he’s the one who lived up to the hype,’ a former libertarian congressman said of Massie.

Thomas Massie's fundraiser was done on a livestream online and featured appearances from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Ron Paul.
Thomas Massie's fundraiser was done on a livestream online and featured appearances from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Ron Paul. Via YouTube
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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