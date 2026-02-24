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The New York Sun
Economy

FedEx First To Sue for Refund Following Supreme Court Ruling Against Trump Tariffs

The shipping company seeks a ‘full refund’ of the now-invalidated import taxes.

FedEx is among the companies that have said they would refund any tariff rebates to their customers.
FedEx is among the companies that have said they would refund any tariff rebates to their customers. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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