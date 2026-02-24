FedEx First To Sue for Refund Following Supreme Court Ruling Against Trump Tariffs

Published: Feb 24, 2026, 04:15 PM ET Updated: Feb 24, 2026, 10:35 PM ET

The shipping company seeks a ‘full refund’ of the now-invalidated import taxes.

Gift this article

Unlock 1 Free Article by Creating Your Free Account

Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading

Join the Sun for a PENNY A DAY

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.