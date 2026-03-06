Florida Senate Advances Bill To Let State Leaders Designate Groups as Terrorists After Federal Judge Blocks Effort by DeSantis

‘Ulster American’ Is a Bawdy Send Up of Progressive Pieties — and an Irreverent Inquiry Into Irishness
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Though the federal government has never designated CAIR as a terrorist organization, Florida lawmakers want to give the state’s executive the authority to brand organizations as terror tied.
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By SHARON KEHNEMUI|
By DONALD KIRK|