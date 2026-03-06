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The New York Sun
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Florida Senate Advances Bill To Let State Leaders Designate Groups as Terrorists After Federal Judge Blocks Effort by DeSantis

Though the federal government has never designated CAIR as a terrorist organization, Florida lawmakers want to give the state’s executive the authority to brand organizations as terror tied.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida speaks during a news conference about immigration enforcement in Miramar, Florida on May 1, 2025.
Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida speaks during a news conference about immigration enforcement in Miramar, Florida on May 1, 2025. Rebecca Blackwell/AP
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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