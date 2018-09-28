Abbas Delivers The ‘Eternal No’ At the U.N.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mahmoud Abbas, the aging president of the not-quite-state of Palestine, aims to lead a worldwide anti-Trump resistance movement — at least that’s the takeaway from his defiant address today to the United Nations General Assembly.

There’s the obvious retort: Get in line, buddy. More seriously, how does Mr. Abbas’s renewed anti-American bravado help the Palestinian cause, not to mention Mideast peace?

On Wednesday, at the margins of the world body’s annual gabfest, Mr. Abbas invited representatives from dozens of countries to his Midtown hotel to talk peace. He pointedly avoided inviting America — or Israel. This was all about everyone else.

Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking for decades has been steered by America, Russia, the United Nations, and the European Union, known as the Quartet. In reality, however, talks between Ramallah and Jerusalem were mostly chaperoned by Washington.

In his General Assembly speech, Mr. Abbas made clear this will no longer do. “Any country can join the Quartet,” he said (ignoring basic arithmetic). Everyone must pitch in for peace, he said, “But the United States alone? No, because they are biased toward Israel.”

An American peace plan? Mr. Abbas implied he’d only start listening once Mr. Trump rescinds recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reverses his decision to deny funds to a United Nations agency solely dedicated to maintaining in perpetuity Palestinians as refugees and reopens the Palestinian embassy in Washington.

Aides say Mr. Abbas declined to change his U.S.-assailing speech even after Mr. Trump, for the first time, said Wednesday his preferred outcome is a two-state solution — which, since Israel already exists, means the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Netanayahu, Mr. Trump also indicated he’d renew aid to Mr. Abbas’ Palestinian Authority, which was cut earlier. Aid “will start up again,” Mr. Trump said, adding, “I look forward to it, because they use it for some purposes that are good.”

So this week, at least, Mr. Trump’s softening his administration’s reputation for extreme pro-Israel bias, perhaps hoping to draw Mr. Abbas to the negotiating table.

Why? After meeting allied Arab leaders, Mr. Trump said in his rambling press conference Wednesday, “I started to realize that peace between Israel and the Palestinians for the Middle East is a very important thing.”

Saudis, Emiratis, Jordanians, Qataris, Egyptians and others quietly, and increasingly, have increased their cooperation with Israel. And they’d prefer to have some semblance of a peace process going to justify those ties to their people.

But not Mr. Abbas — he’s had it with Mr. Trump. Congress, too, he said, for calling Palestinians terrorists.

Mr. Abbas closed his speech saying he wanted to “pay tribute to all our martyrs.” Well, he literally pays them, and their families, hefty salaries for killing Israeli civilians, so Congress rightly denies funds dedicated to such causes.

Above all, Mr. Abbas is a man of the past. Educated by Soviets in Moscow, he’s a product of the Cold War, when the Palestinian cause gained steam with the aid of spectacular terrorist acts and anti-Western rhetoric. Mr. Abbas’ current return to America-bashing comes at a time when the world — including the Arab world — is moving on.

Mr. Netanyahu, who also addressed the UN Thursday, dedicated most of his speech to revealing Israeli-gathered intelligence, exposing a secret Iranian nuclear facility at Tehran’s Maher Alley in the Turquzabaf district and showing Hezbollah missile sites at the heart of Beirut.

“Israel knows what you’re doing and where you’re doing it,” he said, indicating Israel would go after such threats in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq. The Palestinians? They’re further down the list.

Meanwhile the 83-year-old Abbas, who is yet to designate a successor 13 years after elected for a four-year stint, undermines the Palestinian cause by turning his back on any peace plan America would propose, no matter who’s president.

If by some miracle he does agree, a successor may well reverse his decision. Either way, no Israeli-Palestinian plan can work unless America steers and guarantees it — every step of the way, including implementation.

So yes, President Trump, publish your Israeli-Palestinian “real-estate deal.” As long as Ramallah’s leadership succession remains unresolved, don’t expect peace. The plan, though, will hopefully help Arabs come out of the Israel-ties closet.

Mr. Abbas, with his eternal “no” and current clumsy attempt to marginalize America, won’t be history’s first roaring mouse. Nor will he be the first leader history has forgotten.

This column first appeared in the New York Post.