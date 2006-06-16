The New York Sun

Join
National

Reporter Jailed After Exposing Corruption

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
AUDRA ANG
AUDRA ANG

BEIJING – A Chinese journalist found guilty of extortion after writing articles about official corruption was sentenced yesterday to one year in prison, his wife and lawyer said.

Yang Xiaoqing, a reporter for the state-run China Industrial Economy News, was sentenced at the Longhui No. 1 People’s Court in Hunan province, his lawyer, Zhang Xingshui, said.

Mr. Yang’s wife, Gong Jie, said she would appeal the decision immediately.

“It’s a terrible thing,” Ms. Gong said. “He has not committed a single crime. He has not done one thing wrong. To sentence him to even one day of prison is the real crime.”

She said hundreds of people swarmed the court and blocked police cars to protest the sentence. Some carried signs reading: “Corrupt officials should not bully reporters and the people!”

Telephones rang unanswered at the Hunan court yesterday evening.

AUDRA ANG
AUDRA ANG

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use