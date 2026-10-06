New Federal Rule Shrinks Airline Compensation Requirements Starting Next Week
By JOSEPH CURL|
Republicans have all but abandoned the North Carolina Senate race in order to shore up their defenses in Kansas.
Just days after Senate Republicans’ chief ad spending group funneled millions of dollars to the Senate race in Kansas, a gold-standard political forecaster says the seat is now a “Toss Up,” even though President Trump carried Kansas by 16 points in 2024. Two other Senate races — North Carolina and New Hampshire — are also being moved toward Democrats and away from the GOP.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
By ROSS ANDERSON|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MARIO NAVES|
By DONALD KIRK|
Just days after Senate Republicans’ chief ad spending group funneled millions of dollars to the Senate race in Kansas, a gold-standard political forecaster says the seat is now a “Toss Up,” even though President Trump carried Kansas by 16 points in 2024. Two other Senate races — North Carolina and New Hampshire — are also being moved toward Democrats and away from the GOP.
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