Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
If the lame-duck Congress fails to sort out the issue, the can will be kicked down the road yet again.
Millions of Americans are flying over the Thanksgiving holiday under the cloud of recent chaos at airports and fatal accidents traced to outdated infrastructure. Their only concern is arriving safe and on time at their destinations. But at Washington, squabbling over who foots the bill for modernization is causing delays.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Millions of Americans are flying over the Thanksgiving holiday under the cloud of recent chaos at airports and fatal accidents traced to outdated infrastructure. Their only concern is arriving safe and on time at their destinations. But at Washington, squabbling over who foots the bill for modernization is causing delays.
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