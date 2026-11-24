Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Symbols of centuries of tradition in places like Germany and France become target-rich environments for Islamist extremists.
’Tis the season — and officials across the European continent are once again gearing up for open season on Christians enjoying the holidays. Christmas markets and public New Year’s Eve celebrations are symbols of centuries of Christian tradition in places like Germany and France — and have become target-rich environments for Islamist extremists.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
’Tis the season — and officials across the European continent are once again gearing up for open season on Christians enjoying the holidays. Christmas markets and public New Year’s Eve celebrations are symbols of centuries of Christian tradition in places like Germany and France — and have become target-rich environments for Islamist extremists.
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