Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The committee found that Jimmy Gomez failed to ‘reflect creditably on the House’ with his actions.
Congressman Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat who lost re-election earlier this month, will resign from Congress more than a month before his term ends after the House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” of sexual misconduct.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Congressman Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat who lost re-election earlier this month, will resign from Congress more than a month before his term ends after the House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” of sexual misconduct.
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