Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The world body prepares to launch a scheme that would let the so-called Global South ‘secure stronger taxing rights’ on wealthier nations — and individuals.
Published:
Updated:
In what is being called a “political revolution” by the left-wing economist Thomas Piketty, the United Nations is eying a tax grab on the globe’s wealthiest individuals and countries. The venue for the cultivation of this taxation scheme will be Nairobi, which will next week host negotiations for a treaty called the Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation. That’s the moniker for a plan to achieve what its backers call “global tax justice.”
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
In what is being called a “political revolution” by the left-wing economist Thomas Piketty, the United Nations is eying a tax grab on the globe’s wealthiest individuals and countries. The venue for the cultivation of this taxation scheme will be Nairobi, which will next week host negotiations for a treaty called the Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation. That’s the moniker for a plan to achieve what its backers call “global tax justice.”
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime